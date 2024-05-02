GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three college students drown in water stagnated at stone quarry near Urapakkam 

May 02, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
On Thursday morning, personnel of the scuba diving unit and Fire and Rescue Services of Maraimalai Nagar station resumed rescue operations and retrieved the bodies of three youth.

On Thursday morning, personnel of the scuba diving unit and Fire and Rescue Services of Maraimalai Nagar station resumed rescue operations and retrieved the bodies of three youth. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three college students drowned in the water stagnating at an inoperative stone quarry in Keerapakkam village near Urapakkam, on the city outskirts. Personnel of Fire and Rescue Services Department retrieved the dead bodies on Thursday, after conducting search operations since Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Deepak Sarathy, 20, of Udumalpet, Mohammed Ismail, 19, of Mannargudi and S.Vijay Sarathy, 19, of Dharmapuri, all second year engineering students of a college in Kattankulathur. Police sources said the quarry remained inoperative for more than 10 years and hence water stagnated in it. The place attracted many visitors who posted on social media about it. Despite the authorities digging a pit on the approach road to discourage people from reaching the quarry, visitors continued to frequent the spot.

Police sources said that five students had gone to the quarry site on Wednesday evening. Three of them who did not know swimming entered the water. They reached the deeper parts inadvertently and drowned in the water collected in the 200-foot-deep pit. Two other friends alerted the police and fire services personnel. Though the firemen began rescue operations on Wednesday, they had to abandon it midway due to poor light.

On Thursday morning, personnel of the Scuba diving unit and Fire and Rescue Services of Maraimalai Nagar station resumed the rescue operations. They retrieved the bodies of three youth and sent them for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

