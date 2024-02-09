Three college students arrested for damaging MTC bus in Chennai

February 09, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chetpet police have arrested three students of Pachaiyappas college for pelting stones and breaking the windshield of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Police said a case was filed based on a complaint by an MTC driver after a gang of three persons in a two-wheeler damaged the back window glass of the bus proceeding from Vallalar Nagar to Thiruverkadu (route no. 59) by throwing stones.

Based on the closed-circuit television cameras, the police team identified the three persons as L. Lokesh, V. Bharath, and P. Isaiselvam. During investigation, the students told the police the incident was caused due to an altercation was over route dominance. All the three were remanded.

