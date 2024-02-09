GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three college students arrested for damaging MTC bus in Chennai

February 09, 2024 03:27 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chetpet police have arrested three students of Pachaiyappas college for pelting stones and breaking the windshield of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Police said a case was filed based on a complaint by an MTC driver after a gang of three persons in a two-wheeler damaged the back window glass of the bus proceeding from Vallalar Nagar to Thiruverkadu (route no. 59) by throwing stones.

Based on the closed-circuit television cameras, the police team identified the three persons as L. Lokesh, V. Bharath, and P. Isaiselvam. During investigation, the students told the police the incident was caused due to an altercation was over route dominance. All the three were remanded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.