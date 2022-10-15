Three college students arrested for clash at Royapuram railway station

Two groups of students of Presidency College threw stones and attacked one another with logs causing panic among the public

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 15, 2022 18:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday apprehended three college students, including a juvenile, for being involved in a violent clash at Royapuram Railway Station on Friday.  

Two groups of college students from Presidency College, travelling by a suburban train, clashed on the platform of Royapuram Railway Station on Friday and a video of it went viral.

The police said the students were travelling on the train from Velachery towards Arakkonam. They suddenly got down from the train at the Royapuram Railway Station and clashed, throwing stones and hitting one another with logs. This caused panic among passengers who alerted the police. The police picked up some of the students in the next station for questioning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Saturday arrested Srikanth, 19, and Vijay Santhosh, 19, who were part of groups that indulged in the clash at Royapuram on Friday and Korukkupet Railway Station a week ago. The juvenile has been going to college for the last one week. The clash erupted between two groups due to a dispute on becoming a leader on their bus routes, said police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
police
universities and colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app