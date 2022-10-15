Three college students arrested for clash at Royapuram railway station

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday apprehended three college students, including a juvenile, for being involved in a violent clash at Royapuram Railway Station on Friday.

Two groups of college students from Presidency College, travelling by a suburban train, clashed on the platform of Royapuram Railway Station on Friday and a video of it went viral.

The police said the students were travelling on the train from Velachery towards Arakkonam. They suddenly got down from the train at the Royapuram Railway Station and clashed, throwing stones and hitting one another with logs. This caused panic among passengers who alerted the police. The police picked up some of the students in the next station for questioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Saturday arrested Srikanth, 19, and Vijay Santhosh, 19, who were part of groups that indulged in the clash at Royapuram on Friday and Korukkupet Railway Station a week ago. The juvenile has been going to college for the last one week. The clash erupted between two groups due to a dispute on becoming a leader on their bus routes, said police.