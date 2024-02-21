Three Chennai Traffic Police personnel suspended for assault on drunken motorist 

February 21, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - CHENNAI

Three Chennai Traffic Police personnel were placed under suspension for attacking a drunken motorist in Koyambedu. The incident took place on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Police sources said Reserve Sub-Inspector Sakthivel, Grade-I police constables Arul, Dinesh, and another head constable were on duty, and were conducting checks on motorists on Poonamallee High Road at the Mettukulam junction near Koyambedu on Sunday night for drunken driving. They stopped a two-wheeler rider, identified as S. Hemanath, 27, of Nerkundram. Since he was driving under the influence of alcohol, the police booked a case against him for drunken driving, and for failure to produce his driving licence. In the course of his interaction with the police, he abused them. Infuriated over this, two of the police personnel kicked him. He was subsequently sent off with his parents, who were summoned. Later, he was treated at Government Kilpauk Hospital for injuries.

On seeing a video of the attack that went viral on social media platforms, senior police officers investigated the matter. Reserve Sub-Inspector Sakthivel, Grade-I police constables Arul and Dinesh were placed under suspension pending an enquiry, said sources.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic R. Sudhakar has asked police personnel in traffic not to use mobile phones while on duty, and to maintain good and decent behaviour at all times while interacting with the public. “Manhandling of motorists should be strictly avoided. Never use physical force against motorists. Be courteous and polite while interacting with the violators. Traffic violators should be dispersed immediately after issuing of a challan, and no extended conversations with the violators needs to be had, thereby avoid unwanted controversies”, Mr. Sudhakar said to police personnel.