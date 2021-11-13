Three Chennai subways remain closed due to waterlogging

The traffic police said 13 roads were also inundated, but vehicular traffic is being allowed on them

Three subways — Vyasarpadi, Madley and Kakhan Bridge Subway — continue to remain closed due to waterlogging.

The city traffic police said thirteen roads are also inundated, but vehicular traffic is being allowed on them.

The following are the roads that are waterlogged but open for traffic: Veterinary Hospital –Vepery High Road; Mosque Road, Brickiln Road, Beach Service Road, R.R Stadium, NH & KH Sterling Road to Loyola, TTK Road, Eldams Road, Postal Colony, Ram theatre – Vadapalani, Bazullah Road- North Usman Road, Vani Mahal, G N Chetty, (VR road), Arunachalam Road, PT.Rajan Salai , Kamarajar Salai, Mohamed Sathak College, Global Hospital and Manali Express Road – Sathangadu to M.F.L junction.

Roads that are completely closed: Sembium-Jawahar Nagar, Peravallur, 70 Feet Road, Vyasarpadi – Mullai Nagar Bridge.

Due to potholes on R.K. Mutt Road, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses are diverted towards Luz and traffic for other vehicles (two-wheelers & light vehicles) is restored.

On Thirumalaipillai Road, in front of Kamarajar Illam, the road caved in, and vehicles were not permitted towards the Valluvar Kottam junction from the Vani Mahal junction. Traffic is diverted at Vani Mahal - Benz park junction. Vehicles are permitted on Thirumalaipillairoad from Valluvar Kottam towards Vani Mahal

Due to a road cave-in on Perambur Barracks Road near Astapujam Road, MTC buses from Doveton heading towards Pulianthope are diverted through Brickklin Road and Strahans Road. Similarly, buses from Pulianthope are diverted via Strahans Road, Brickklin Road, Purasawalkam High Road.