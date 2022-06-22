Three Chennai students head to Japan for UG programmes

As college admissions season begins following the announcement of the Board Exam results in Tamil Nadu, three students from the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School will now set their sights on starting undergraduate programmes in Japan come September.

The students, Abitha Baskar, Shivani Krishnasamy, and Sonali Prabhu heard about the Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU) in Oita from their school principal, and were enthused about applying to study there for the same given the programmes as well as scholarships the institution offered.

“I have been accepted for an undergraduate programme in culture, society and media, and have secured an 80% scholarship on my tuition fees,” said Abitha, whose father is a welder and mother is a homemaker.

A commerce student, Sonali will pursue a course in Business Management. “I am looking forward to the college experience with an international community of students,” she said. She has secured an 80% scholarship on her tuition as well.

Having opted to study International relations and peace studies, Shivani said that it would be the perfect programme given that she would get to experience a multitude of cultures and learn a lot more. “I had the opportunity to go on an exchange programme to Japan a few years ago, and this prompted me to apply to study there,” she said, and added that she has secured a 65% scholarship as well.

Before they leave for Japan in September, the three students are brushing up on their Japanese language skills, and have enrolled themselves in classes for the same.

“We encourage our students to participate in exchange programmes, as well as apply to colleges abroad and ensure they are aware of courses and scholarship opportunities available. It is important that girls take up these opportunities, “ said G.J. Manohar, Headmaster and Correspondent, MCC Higher Secondary School.