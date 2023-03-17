ADVERTISEMENT

Three checkers in Chennai division each collect over ₹1 crore fine from ticketless train passengers

March 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Nanda Kumar, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector of Chennai division, has collected the highest fine of ₹1.55 crore by identifying 27,787 persons travelling without valid tickets and unbooked baggages thereby making it to the record books

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has created history in collecting fines from ticketless travellers in the country.

Three ticket checking staff of the Chennai division have collected more than ₹1 crore each as fine amount from commuters travelling without tickets and unbooked baggages through their intensive ticket checking drive in various trains comprising suburban, special and mail and express trains. The three ticket checking staff with the unique achievement have made it to the “One Crore Club” in the present financial year 2022-23. 

S. Nanda Kumar, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector of Chennai division, has collected the highest fine of ₹1.55 crore by identifying 27,787 persons travelling without valid tickets and unbooked baggages thereby making it to the record books of collecting the highest fines by any ticket checking staff in the Indian Railways.

Mr. Nandakumar has bagged awards for his performance from the senior railway officials. 

Similarly, Senior Ticket Examiner Sakthivel, who is a professional basketball player representing the Southern Railway team, has collected ₹1.10 crore, followed by Rosaline Arokia Mary, Chief Ticket Inspector, collecting a fine of ₹1.03 crore. 

The Chennai division has appealed to passengers to travel with proper valid railway tickets in order to avoid any inconvenience. 

