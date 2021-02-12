Three brothers arrested for grabbing property worth ₹10 crore in Chennai

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of the Central Crime Branch has arrested three brothers for allegedly grabbing property worth ₹10 crore belonging to a businessman in Thiruvanmiyur, by allegedly creating forged documents.
Police said the accused have been identified as U. Balasubramanian, 63 and his brothers -- Chandrasekar, 61 and Yoganandham, 58 of Kancheepuram district. The complainant N. Venkatesh, 55 of Shastri Nagar had alleged that he bought a plot of land measuring 8,138 square feet, worth ₹10 crore. He got it registered in his name in 2015 after a court intervention. He alleged that the three accused had conspired together and grabbed the property from him.
Mr. Venkatesh said land was bought from the original owner, Kandasami Gramini. His son Balasubramanian, created a forged legal heir certificate from his mother Thirupuraammal, that looked as if it was obtained from the Mylapore Tahsildar. Based on the legal heir certificate, he obtained a settlement deed from his mother favouring him. He executed a power of attorney to his brother Chandrasekar, and made encumbrance on the property, said police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath