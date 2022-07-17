Three bridges set to transform flow of vehicular traffic in north Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s proposal, once implemented, will eliminate traffic bottlenecks in several areas such as Tondiarpet, Korrukkupet, Mint, Manali and Kodungaiyur

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the Railways have decided to build a bridge across the level-crossing LC2 near Korukkupet Railway Station. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

In an effort to ease traffic congestion in north Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday made a major announcement about the construction of the first of the three overbridges proposed on Manali Road across the level-crossing 2B. After completing the bridge across the level-crossing 2B, the Corporation will take up work on bridge across the level-crossing 2A and later across the level-crossing LC2 near the Korukkupet Railway Station.

This is a major step towards improving connectivity with Tondiarpet, Korrukkupet, Mint, Manali and Kodungaiyur. The original proposal for an integrated T-shaped flyover had been delayed for many years and it was shelved after the traffic police refused permission, citing issues in traffic diversion.

Saturday’s announcement was significant as the proposal, when implemented, will remove the traffic bottleneck near Korukkupet Railway Station and on Ennore High Road. The Corporation and the Railways, at a joint inspection last week, proposed to construct a bridge across LC2 near Korukkupet Railway Station in the vicinity of level crossings 2A and 2B. The first bridge on Manali Road, across level-crossing 2B, is estimated to cost ₹65 crore and does not require any land acquisition. The Corporation has floated a tender for it. The composite girder bridge is expected to be completed in one-and-a-half years after the design is vetted by the IIT Madras. The bridge will be 895 metres long and have a carriageway of 7.5 metres. Vehicular traffic will be diverted through Thoppai Vinayagar Koil Street and along the service road of Buckingham Canal.

The Corporation will also start work on bridges in Anna Nagar and Alandur zones to ease traffic congestion. Following the announcement by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru, the Corporation has floated tenders for the construction of flyovers and bridges in Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar and Alandur zones at an estimated cost of ₹73.84 crore. Once completed, these structures will ease traffic congestion along stretches such as Kilpauk Garden Road in Ward 98 in Anna Nagar zone and Medavakkam Main Road in Ward 161 in Alandur zone.

The narrow bridge across Otteri Nullah in Ward 98 will be demolished to make way for a bigger structure.

The bridge in Ward 161 is expected to improve connectivity in areas such as Medavakkam.