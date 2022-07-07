Three boys go missing from orphanage, traced in seven hours

One of the boys called his mother from a relative’s cellphone

Three boys, who went missing from an orphanage in St. Thomas Mount, were traced by the police within seven hours and they were brought back on Wednesday.

A police team, led by the Inspector of Police, St. Thomas Mount, took up investigation to trace the boys, who were inmates of Webbs Memorial Orphanage, based on a complaint from warden Kalaivani. Based on the complaint, the police sounded an alert.

The police found that one of the missing boys called his mother from the mobile phone of his relative at Perandur village in Uthukottai in Tiruvalluvar district. Police rushed to the village and secured the boys. They were handed over to the warden.