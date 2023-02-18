ADVERTISEMENT

Three boys escape from shelter home  

February 18, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three juveniles escaped from a shelter home at Erukkancherry near Kodungaiyur on Friday night.

The police said a non-governmental organisation rescued the boys from Jharkhand who are aged between 16 and 17 and who were working as labourers. They were lodged at Don Bosco Anbu Illam, a shelter home meant for protection and care of juveniles.

The three boys escaped from the home after breaking the window of a toilet. The staff of the home lodged a complaint with the Kodungaiyur police. Police are searching for the boys.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US