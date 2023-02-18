HamberMenu
Three boys escape from shelter home  

February 18, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Three juveniles escaped from a shelter home at Erukkancherry near Kodungaiyur on Friday night.

The police said a non-governmental organisation rescued the boys from Jharkhand who are aged between 16 and 17 and who were working as labourers. They were lodged at Don Bosco Anbu Illam, a shelter home meant for protection and care of juveniles.

The three boys escaped from the home after breaking the window of a toilet. The staff of the home lodged a complaint with the Kodungaiyur police. Police are searching for the boys.

