‘Three beaches to be developed on lines of Kovalam’

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has planned to develop Muthukuda beach in Pudukottai, Muthupettai beach in Tiruvarur and a beach in Thoothukudi on the lines of Kovalam beach, which had a Blue Flag certification.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting Kovalam beach that was developed at a cost of ₹7.5 crore and is being maintained at a cost of around ₹4.5 lakh every month, Dr. Mathiventhan said the proposed upgradation of the beaches had been announced in the State Assembly. At Kovalam, a small restaurant by the TTDC that would serve quick bites was coming up. “The facilities here include bathing rooms, disabled-friendly toilets, lighting, security, regular cleaning and parking space,” he said.

Entry to the beach and parking are ticketed so that income can be generated to keep the place clean and running. TTDC Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri later told that the Blue Flag certification needed 33 different kinds of criteria, including testing of water every month, provision of lifeguards and a sewage treatment plant.