ChennaiTIRUPATTUR 10 March 2020 01:05 IST
Comments
Three arrested under Pocso Act in Tirupattur
Updated: 10 March 2020 01:05 IST
Vaniyambadi police arrested three people on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. The incident took place on Friday night and a complaint was lodged on Sunday.
Police said the accused, Kannan, 30, Partheeban, 22, and Chandru, 24, were consuming alcohol near a paddy filed. When the girl went to the field to relieve herself, the men sexually assaulted her.
When she tried to raise alarm, the inebriated men threatened her with a broken beer bottle.
On returning home, she narrated the incident to her relative, who filed a complaint with the Vaniyambadi taluk police.
Police sources said after preliminary inquiries, they arrested the three men under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.
More In Chennai
Read more...