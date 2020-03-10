Three arrested under Pocso Act in Tirupattur

Chennai

Vaniyambadi police arrested three people on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. The incident took place on Friday night and a complaint was lodged on Sunday.

Police said the accused, Kannan, 30, Partheeban, 22, and Chandru, 24, were consuming alcohol near a paddy filed. When the girl went to the field to relieve herself, the men sexually assaulted her.

When she tried to raise alarm, the inebriated men threatened her with a broken beer bottle.

On returning home, she narrated the incident to her relative, who filed a complaint with the Vaniyambadi taluk police.

Police sources said after preliminary inquiries, they arrested the three men under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

