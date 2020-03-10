Three arrested under Pocso Act in Tirupattur

Vaniyambadi police arrested three people on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. The incident took place on Friday night and a complaint was lodged on Sunday.
Police said the accused, Kannan, 30, Partheeban, 22, and Chandru, 24, were consuming alcohol near a paddy filed. When the girl went to the field to relieve herself, the men sexually assaulted her.
When she tried to raise alarm, the inebriated men threatened her with a broken beer bottle.
On returning home, she narrated the incident to her relative, who filed a complaint with the Vaniyambadi taluk police.
Police sources said after preliminary inquiries, they arrested the three men under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.