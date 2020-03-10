Chennai

Three arrested under Pocso Act in Tirupattur

Vaniyambadi police arrested three people on charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. The incident took place on Friday night and a complaint was lodged on Sunday.

Police said the accused, Kannan, 30, Partheeban, 22, and Chandru, 24, were consuming alcohol near a paddy filed. When the girl went to the field to relieve herself, the men sexually assaulted her.

When she tried to raise alarm, the inebriated men threatened her with a broken beer bottle.

On returning home, she narrated the incident to her relative, who filed a complaint with the Vaniyambadi taluk police.

Police sources said after preliminary inquiries, they arrested the three men under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 1:06:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/three-arrested-under-pocso-act-in-tirupattur/article31027100.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY