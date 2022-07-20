Three arrested, trucks seized for bid to lift river sand near Tiruvallur

Special Correspondent July 20, 2022 17:51 IST

Special Correspondent July 20, 2022 17:51 IST

A Padhirivedu police team in Tiruvallur district on patrol got a tip-off that some people were trying to smuggle river sand and caught three persons loading sand near the river bed and arrested them

A Padhirivedu police team in Tiruvallur district on patrol got a tip-off that some people were trying to smuggle river sand and caught three persons loading sand near the river bed and arrested them

A police team of Padhirivedu station of Tiruvallur district detained three persons and their trucks when they tried to smuggle sand from the river near Karadiputhur on Tuesday. A senior police officer said a police team was on routine patrol when it got a tip-off that red sand was being removed and transported unauthorisedly from the river. The patrol team rushed to the spot and found three persons loading the sand excavated from the river bed in the trucks. The police team detained three persons and seized the vehicles containing more than 10 units of red sand. The Padhirivedu police have filed a case and are investigating. In a similar action, Tiruvallur police seized two small trucks for unauthorisedly smuggling sand from the Cooum river.



Our code of editorial values