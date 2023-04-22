ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested on charge of murdering known delinquent

April 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Korukkupet police have arrested three men for allegedly murdering a history sheeter because of previous enmity.

The victim was identified as T. Kumar alias Karuppu Kumar, 52, of Arani Rangan Street, Korukkupet, who is wanted in several criminal cases. While he was standing near an autorickshaw stand, a gang of six riding motorcycles hacked him to death and fled the scene.

The police arrested K. Boopathi, 34, of Thirumangalam and two others and recovered weapons from them. The police said the main suspect Akash, had along with his associates, committed the murder to avenge the killing of his father Venkatesan in 2013. Kumar was allegedly involved in the murder of Venkatesan, said the police.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

