Three arrested on charge of murdering a two-wheeler mechanic in Red Hills

May 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sholavaram police in Tiruvallur district on Sunday arrested three persons on charge of murdering a two-wheeler mechanic near Red Hills.

A senior police official said the victim, Venkatesan, 25, was found dead with several stab wounds, in Nallur panchayat limits near Red Hills on Thursday.

During investigation, the police learnt that Naresh Kumar, friend of Venkatesan, had murdered him. Naresh Kumar suspected Venkatesan of having an illicit affair with his wife. Naresh Kumar had reportedly warned his friend several times to avoid speaking to his wife. As his warnings were ignored, the accused, along with his two cousins Naresh and Karan, called Venkatesan for a drink on Wednesday night. The three allegedly murdered Venkatesan and fled the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT