ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested on charge of murdering a two-wheeler mechanic in Red Hills

May 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sholavaram police in Tiruvallur district on Sunday arrested three persons on charge of murdering a two-wheeler mechanic near Red Hills.

A senior police official said the victim, Venkatesan, 25, was found dead with several stab wounds, in Nallur panchayat limits near Red Hills on Thursday.

During investigation, the police learnt that Naresh Kumar, friend of Venkatesan, had murdered him. Naresh Kumar suspected Venkatesan of having an illicit affair with his wife. Naresh Kumar had reportedly warned his friend several times to avoid speaking to his wife. As his warnings were ignored, the accused, along with his two cousins Naresh and Karan, called Venkatesan for a drink on Wednesday night. The three allegedly murdered Venkatesan and fled the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US