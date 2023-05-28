HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested on charge of murdering a two-wheeler mechanic in Red Hills

May 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sholavaram police in Tiruvallur district on Sunday arrested three persons on charge of murdering a two-wheeler mechanic near Red Hills.

A senior police official said the victim, Venkatesan, 25, was found dead with several stab wounds, in Nallur panchayat limits near Red Hills on Thursday.

During investigation, the police learnt that Naresh Kumar, friend of Venkatesan, had murdered him. Naresh Kumar suspected Venkatesan of having an illicit affair with his wife. Naresh Kumar had reportedly warned his friend several times to avoid speaking to his wife. As his warnings were ignored, the accused, along with his two cousins Naresh and Karan, called Venkatesan for a drink on Wednesday night. The three allegedly murdered Venkatesan and fled the spot.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.