Three arrested on charge of land grabbing in Thiruverkadu

September 12, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Avadi police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly grabbing land belonging to an elderly person in Thiruverkadu.

According to the police, A. Rajappan, 64, of Thiruverkadu, lodged a complaint alleging that he bought a patta land from Sekar a few years ago. Anand, who was a trustee of Palayathamman Temple Trust, forged revenue records and claimed that the land in dispute belonged to the temple. Anand and his men illegally occupied the said land and prevented Rajappan from taking possession of it. Even after the Revenue Department measured the land and certified that the land belonged to Rajappan and not to the temple, Rajappan was unable to take possession of the land.

The CCB conducted an investigation on his complaint and arrested Anand’s relatives, including his son Rakesh, G. Arunagiri, 58, and S. Narayanan, 64, of Thiruverkadu. They were remanded in judicial custody.

