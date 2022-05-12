Three arrested near Porur toll plaza, 7 kg of ganja seized

Police conducted searches following a tip-off about smuggling of ganja

The police arrested three persons, including a woman, and seized more than 7 kg of ganja from them on Wednesday.

The police received a tip-off that a huge quantity of ganja was being smuggled in the jurisdiction of Maduravoyal station. Following this, a team conducted searches near the Porur toll plaza and nabbed the three who were in possession of 7.2 kg of ganja.

The arrested were identified as G. Priyanka alias Priya of Porur, G. Babu and R. Karthik of Maduravoyal. They were produced before a judicial magistrate who remanded them in custody.