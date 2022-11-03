Three arrested in Teynampet for snatching chains

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 03, 2022 19:17 IST

The Vadapalani Police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a woman, on charges of chain snatching.

The police sources said Balasubramanian of Mogappair East and his wife were shopping near Vadapalani Temple on August 30. While they were walking towards their car, two persons riding a bike, stopped them on the pretext of asking them time.  Suddenly, the duo snatched the chain from the woman and fled the spot.  

Vadapalani police took up investigation and traced the accused, who has been identified as Raja alias Baby Raja, 28, of Mannivakkam and his associate Theja, 26, of Egmore. Raja had been involved in more than 30 offences.

On Wednesday, the police, after receiving information on Raja, arrested him at his associate Nishanthi’s house in Teynampet. Police also arrested Nishanthi and Theja. The stolen articles were being sold to Nishanthi. She had 15 criminal cases of theft and chain snatching against her.

