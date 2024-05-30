Three arrested in Chennai for throwing Molotov cocktail in front of a shop

The Washermenpet police arrested three persons who had hurled Molotov cocktail bottle in front of a shuttered shoe shop located in Monegar Choultry Road on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said Shahul Hameed, a resident of Old Washermenpet, runs a shoe shop located in MC Road. On Wednesday morning when the shop was remain shut, a gang of three persons who came in a two-wheeler hurled a Molotov cocktail bottle with the wick lit in front of the shop and escaped. The shutter of the shop caught fire and the nearby residents doused it preventing any damage to the shop.

The Washermenpet police filed a case and based on the CCTV cameras in the locality identified the three accused as R. Vicky alias Vignesh, S. Jeeva, and M. Krishnan alias Yuvaraj. Both Vicky and Jeeva have more than four criminal cases pending against them.

All the three were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

