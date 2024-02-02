GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested in Chennai for murdering young man who protested against his girlfriend’s engagement

Police said the brothers of the young woman, along with a friend of theirs, had used logs and stones to murder the 24-year-old

February 02, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Peerkankaranai police on Friday, February 2, 2024, arrested three men who were allegedly involved in the murder of a 24-year-old, as had protested against their getting a young woman, with whom he was in a relationship, engaged to another man.

Following information from members of the public about the body of a young man found at a graveyard in Gundumedu, the police had arrived at the spot and found that the man had been murdered with a heavy stone. The body also bore other wound marks. The body was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem, and the police began an investigation.

Police said the victim has been identified as Jeeva, 24, from Gundumedu village in Perungalathur. Jeeva used to play the drums, and was a gaana singer at funerals. He belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. He had been in a relationship with a young woman from the same caste in Gundumedu for the past two years. However, the young woman’s family opposed the relationship, and got her engaged to another man, an employee of a private firm. Jeeva, reportedly, sent pictures to this man, of himself with the young woman.

The young woman’s parents and brothers warned him to break off the relationship. However, on the night of January 31, Jeeva went to the young woman’s house and created a ruckus. The brothers of the woman chased him away. The following day, village residents found Jeeva’s body along with that of his pet dog. The police’s investigation revealed that her family members had attacked him using wooden logs and stones, and had also killed his dog.

Police said three suspects, including the young woman’s brothers, were arrested for the murder. The accused persons have been identified as G. Vijay, 21, his brother Ajith, 24 and their friend Aravindan, 22. They were all remanded to judicial custody after being produced before a court. Police said they are on the lookout for a few more suspects who are still absconding.

