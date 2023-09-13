Three arrested in Chennai for attempting to murder a mechanic 

September 13, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai police on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, arrested three suspects for allegedly attempting to murder a two-wheeler mechanic, due to previous enmity, in Royapettah.

Police said the victim, P. Veerakumar, 37, was residing in Perumbakkam, and ran a repair shop in Royapettah. On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11.10 pm, he was was walking on White’s Road in Royapettah on his way home, when three unidentified persons arrived on a two-wheeler and had an argument with Veerakumar, and subsequently attacked him with a knife and fled.

Veerakumar was rescued by passsers-by and was admitted to a hospital with injuries. Based on his complaint, Anna Salai Police began an investigation. On Wednesday, the police arrested the trio namely: H. Balson, 41 of Teynampet, A. Rajesh, 31 and B. Velu, 30 of Thousand Lights for the attempt to murder. Police also seized a knife and a two-wheeler used by the suspects.

