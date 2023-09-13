HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested in Chennai for attempting to murder a mechanic 

Police believe the incident occurred due to previous enmity

September 13, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, arrested three suspects for allegedly attempting to murder a two-wheeler mechanic, due to previous enmity, in Royapettah.

Police said the victim, P. Veerakumar, 37, was residing in Perumbakkam, and ran a repair shop in Royapettah. On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11.10 pm, he was was walking on White’s Road in Royapettah on his way home, when three unidentified persons arrived on a two-wheeler and had an argument with Veerakumar, and subsequently attacked him with a knife and fled.

Veerakumar was rescued by passsers-by and was admitted to a hospital with injuries. Based on his complaint, Anna Salai Police began an investigation. On Wednesday, the police arrested the trio namely: H. Balson, 41 of Teynampet, A. Rajesh, 31 and B. Velu, 30 of Thousand Lights for the attempt to murder. Police also seized a knife and a two-wheeler used by the suspects.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder / police / arrest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.