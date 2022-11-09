Three arrested from Jharkhand for swindling over ₹8 lakh from a woman in Chennai

The complainant shared the one-time password with the accused twice while trying to book a parcel through courier addressed to her daughter in Canada

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 21:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested a gang of three men from Jamtara in Jharkhand on charges of swindling money from a woman by running a fake website.  

According to the police, Dr. Tara lodged a complaint stating that she wanted to send a courier to her daughter living in Canada. She found a toll-free number of a leading courier firm on the internet and made a call. As the call was not connected immediately, she gave up.

WhatsApp link

However, after sometime, a person claiming to be executive of the courier called her and sent a link through WhatsApp message and asked her to furnish details in the given link.  Believing the call to be genuine, she disclosed one-time passwords which she received on her mobile phone twice. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As no one came to pick up the packet from her even after successful registration, she sent the parcel through another courier company. After a couple of days, she realised that ₹8.12 lakh had been transferred from her bank account without her knowledge. 

After taking up investigation into the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police analysed the detailed call records and traced the call to Jamtara.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal said a special team went to Jamtara, which was becoming cybercrime hub, and arrested the accused with the help of the Jharkhand police. The accused were identified as Samshad Ansari, 36, Iqbal Ansari, 26, and Shahbaz Ansari, 20. They were brought to the city after obtaining a prisoner transit warrant and lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
cyber crime
theft & burglary

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app