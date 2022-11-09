Three arrested from Jharkhand for swindling over ₹8 lakh from a woman in Chennai

The complainant shared the one-time password with the accused twice while trying to book a parcel through courier addressed to her daughter in Canada

The police have arrested a gang of three men from Jamtara in Jharkhand on charges of swindling money from a woman by running a fake website.

According to the police, Dr. Tara lodged a complaint stating that she wanted to send a courier to her daughter living in Canada. She found a toll-free number of a leading courier firm on the internet and made a call. As the call was not connected immediately, she gave up.

WhatsApp link

However, after sometime, a person claiming to be executive of the courier called her and sent a link through WhatsApp message and asked her to furnish details in the given link. Believing the call to be genuine, she disclosed one-time passwords which she received on her mobile phone twice.

As no one came to pick up the packet from her even after successful registration, she sent the parcel through another courier company. After a couple of days, she realised that ₹8.12 lakh had been transferred from her bank account without her knowledge.

After taking up investigation into the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police analysed the detailed call records and traced the call to Jamtara.

Commissioner of Greater Chennai Police Shankar Jiwal said a special team went to Jamtara, which was becoming cybercrime hub, and arrested the accused with the help of the Jharkhand police. The accused were identified as Samshad Ansari, 36, Iqbal Ansari, 26, and Shahbaz Ansari, 20. They were brought to the city after obtaining a prisoner transit warrant and lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.