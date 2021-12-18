Three arrested for theft in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI

18 December 2021 00:43 IST

Three persons employed by a cable TV operator were arrested on Friday on charges of stealing jewellery and cash from a house in the Kodungaiyur police station limits.

The police said K. Shanthi, 57, of Thiruvallur Nagar, Kodungaiyur, noticed that four sovereigns of jewellery and ₹37,500 cash had gone missing after three persons came to fix her cable TV connection.

The police arrested R. Mohan, 44, of Kodungaiyur; K. Raja, 35, of Tiruvallur; and M. Marimuthu, 31, of Tondiarpet; and recovered the jewellery and cash from them.

Advertising

Advertising