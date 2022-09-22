Three arrested for theft at petrol bunk in Kovur

The suspects, who had filled petrol for a two-wheeler, were identified based on CCTV footage

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangadu police on Thursday arrested three persons on charge of stealing ₹25,000 from a petrol bunk in Kovur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said last Tuesday, while Panneerselvam was busy dispensing fuel, he kept the cash bag containing ₹25,000 on the petrol vending machine. Around 11.55 p.m., three persons riding a two-wheeler filled petrol and left. About 45 minutes later, one of the employees of the petrol bunk noticed that the cash bag was missing.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Mangadu police took up the complaint for investigation and analysed the CCTV footage. The police identified the three suspects as Arun Kumar, 23, of Nandhambakkam, Hari, 26, and Naresh, 23, of Sommangalam, based on CCTV footage. The three were arrested and ₹7,000 in cash was recovered from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
theft & burglary

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app