Three arrested for theft at petrol bunk in Kovur

The Mangadu police on Thursday arrested three persons on charge of stealing ₹25,000 from a petrol bunk in Kovur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said last Tuesday, while Panneerselvam was busy dispensing fuel, he kept the cash bag containing ₹25,000 on the petrol vending machine. Around 11.55 p.m., three persons riding a two-wheeler filled petrol and left. About 45 minutes later, one of the employees of the petrol bunk noticed that the cash bag was missing.

The Mangadu police took up the complaint for investigation and analysed the CCTV footage. The police identified the three suspects as Arun Kumar, 23, of Nandhambakkam, Hari, 26, and Naresh, 23, of Sommangalam, based on CCTV footage. The three were arrested and ₹7,000 in cash was recovered from them.