Three arrested for stealing exotic birds from pet shop in Chennai

The Ambattur police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing birds from a pet shop in Kolathur in Chennai on Wednesday (October 2, 2024).

A senior official from the Avadi police commissionerate said a complaint was registered by the pet shop owner, alleging that birds of a foreign (non-indigenous) breed called Cardinal were stolen by unidentified persons. Each bird is valued at ₹15,000, the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police team tracked down three persons on two two-wheelers near the Ambattur telephone exchange who were transporting the stolen birds in a cage.

The police arrested them and seized their vehicles.