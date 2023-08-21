ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for stealing ₹15 lakh from private company in Guindy

August 21, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

They robbed the money from a cashier who was transporting it

The Hindu Bureau

The Guindy police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man who was working as a driver at a private company for allegedly robbing ₹15 lakh from a cashier.

The police said V. Somasundaram, 55, who resides in TNHB Colony, Velachery, worked as a cashier at a private company that deals in iron scrap materials. Last Friday at 11.40 a.m., when Mr. Somasundaram was transporting ₹15 lakh of the company’s money on his two-wheeler, three persons waylaid and attacked him near Maduvankarai Mosque Colony in Guindy. Then, they stole the bag with the cash.

On Mr. Somasundaram’s complaint, the police registered a case. After investigating, they arrested Mohamed Rasiq, of Vettuvankanni, Neelankarai, a driver at the private company. After learning that Mr. Somasundaram was transporting the cash, Mohammad and two of his friends robbed him.

