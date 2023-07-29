Three arrested for snatching cellphone from lorry driver in Tiruvottiyur

July 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested three persons who allegedly robbed a lorry driver of a cellphone in Tiruvottiyur.

Police said Giyasudeen, 41, a lorry driver, was waiting in a private company in Tiruvottiyur-Ennore Expressway on Wednesday to unload the goods. Three persons threatened him demanding money. They beat him up, snatched his cellphone and fled the spot.

Based on his complaint, Tiruvottiyur police arrested three suspects G. Selvakumar, 22, of Ernavur, S. Chinnathambi, 26, of Kasimedu and D. Karick, 22, of Tondiarpet and recovered a cellphone from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja seized

The police have arrested seven persons in Periamet, Vyasarapadi and Arumbakkam for possession of ganja.

Over 5.2 kg of ganja, four cellphones, ₹8,840 cash and a two-wheeler were seized from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT