Three arrested for snatching cellphone from lorry driver in Tiruvottiyur

July 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested three persons who allegedly robbed a lorry driver of a cellphone in Tiruvottiyur.

Police said Giyasudeen, 41, a lorry driver, was waiting in a private company in Tiruvottiyur-Ennore Expressway on Wednesday to unload the goods. Three persons threatened him demanding money. They beat him up, snatched his cellphone and fled the spot.

Based on his complaint, Tiruvottiyur police arrested three suspects G. Selvakumar, 22, of Ernavur, S. Chinnathambi, 26, of Kasimedu and D. Karick, 22, of Tondiarpet and recovered a cellphone from them.

Ganja seized

The police have arrested seven persons in Periamet, Vyasarapadi and Arumbakkam for possession of ganja.

Over 5.2 kg of ganja, four cellphones, ₹8,840 cash and a two-wheeler were seized from them.