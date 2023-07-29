HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for snatching cellphone from lorry driver in Tiruvottiyur

July 29, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested three persons who allegedly robbed a lorry driver of a cellphone in Tiruvottiyur. 

Police said Giyasudeen, 41, a lorry driver, was waiting in a private company in Tiruvottiyur-Ennore Expressway on Wednesday to unload the goods. Three persons threatened him demanding money. They beat him up, snatched his cellphone and fled the spot.

Based on his complaint, Tiruvottiyur police arrested three suspects G. Selvakumar, 22, of Ernavur, S. Chinnathambi, 26, of Kasimedu and D. Karick, 22, of Tondiarpet and recovered a cellphone from them.

Ganja seized

The police have arrested seven persons in Periamet, Vyasarapadi and Arumbakkam for possession of ganja.

Over 5.2 kg of ganja, four cellphones, ₹8,840 cash and a two-wheeler were seized from them. 

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.