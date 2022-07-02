Three arrested for selling single digit lottery

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 18:00 IST

The Tambaram police arrested three persons who were allegedly selling single digit lottery tickets.

Following complaints of sale of single digit lottery tickets in a few shops, Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalaraj formed a special team to crack down on the fraudsters.

The special team caught three persons writing the numbers on a piece of paper at the Ranganathapuram Junction Street. The arrested were identified as Mukeshkumar, 27, Willburt, 45, and Mohanraj, 36, and sent them to a court for remand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, M.R. Sibi Chakravarthy, said sale of lottery ticket was banned in Tamil Nadu. Efforts were on to trace all those who were selling single digit lottery tickets, he said.