Three arrested for selling liquor in water cans

153 bottles of liquor seized from them

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday in MGR Nagar Police Station limits for selling Indian made foreign liquor in the guise of supplying water cans during lockdown.

A special team led by a sub-inspector intercepted the three who were moving about in a suspicious manner in Jaffarkhanpet on Tuesday evening. They were found possessing liquor bottles.

The names of the accused were given as V. Kabali, 53, K. Vignesh, 29, of Porur and D. Deepak, 25 of MGR Nagar. They hoarded liquor bottles at a house which were procured from Tasmac outlets before the lockdown and sold at higher rates. The police recovered 153 bottles of liquor containing 180 ml each.

One more arrested

A 49-year-old man, who was identified as Anandaraj, was arrested in Madhavaram Police Station limits for allegedly selling liquor at higher prices after hoarding them. The police seized 17 bottles of liquor from him.