3 held for selling ganja

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 01:31 IST

Three persons were arrested for supplying ganja to college students in Royapettah police station limits.

The police received information about a youth frequenting a lodge in a suspicious manner. A special team mounted surveillance on three persons staying in the lodge. The police intercepted them on V.M. Road and found them possessing ganja packets.

The names of the arrested were given as Mohammed Yasin, 30, and Sayed Hameed, 24, of Triplicane and Mohammed Nasim, 23, of Bihar. They reportedly procured ganja from Andhra Pradesh and sold it to college students in the city. About 10 kg of ganja was recovered from them.

Advertising

Advertising