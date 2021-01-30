Chennai

3 held for selling ganja

Three persons were arrested for supplying ganja to college students in Royapettah police station limits.

The police received information about a youth frequenting a lodge in a suspicious manner. A special team mounted surveillance on three persons staying in the lodge. The police intercepted them on V.M. Road and found them possessing ganja packets.

The names of the arrested were given as Mohammed Yasin, 30, and Sayed Hameed, 24, of Triplicane and Mohammed Nasim, 23, of Bihar. They reportedly procured ganja from Andhra Pradesh and sold it to college students in the city. About 10 kg of ganja was recovered from them.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 1:31:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/three-arrested-for-selling-ganja-to-colleg-students/article33700239.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY