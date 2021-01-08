Three held for distribution of banned chewable tobacco products

A vehicle was intercepted on L.B. Road in Thiruvanmiyur

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for distributing banned chewable tobacco products to shops on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

Following a tip-off on the movement of contraband, a special team from the Thiruvanmiyur police station mounted surveillance and intercepted a goods carrier on L.B. Road in the early hours of Thursday.

As the passengers gave evasive replies, the police searched the vehicle and recovered 775 kg of banned chewable tobacco products from them.

The names of the accused were given as Sadiq Ali, 35, Thangaraj, 27, and Jaffer Ali, 48. One of them was running a grocery shop in Guduvanchery and carrying the contraband in the guise of goods to shops, said the police.