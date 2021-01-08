Chennai

Three held for distribution of banned chewable tobacco products

Three persons were arrested on Thursday for distributing banned chewable tobacco products to shops on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

Following a tip-off on the movement of contraband, a special team from the Thiruvanmiyur police station mounted surveillance and intercepted a goods carrier on L.B. Road in the early hours of Thursday.

As the passengers gave evasive replies, the police searched the vehicle and recovered 775 kg of banned chewable tobacco products from them.

The names of the accused were given as Sadiq Ali, 35, Thangaraj, 27, and Jaffer Ali, 48. One of them was running a grocery shop in Guduvanchery and carrying the contraband in the guise of goods to shops, said the police.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 12:51:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/three-arrested-for-selling-chewing-tobacco/article33523924.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY