Three arrested for running sex racket at spa centre in Nolambur

The Nolambur Police have arrested three men on charges of running a sex racket, operating under the guise of a spa centre, at Nolambur, Chennai. Eight women, all of whom belong to other States, have been rescued from the spa centre, the police said.

Based on a tip-off, a special team of police personnel monitored the spa centre at Tatia Nagar, Nolambur, before ascertaining that illegal activities were being conducted on the premises.

Subsequently, they raided the centre and arrested three suspects — N. Rajasekaran, 53, of Adambakkam, R. Karan, 28, of Nolambur, and K. Sivakumar, 20, of Kallakurichi — who were allegedly running the racket involving women from other States. A laptop, 13 mobile phones, and ₹6,210 in cash were seized from them.

The suspects were lodged at the Central Prison after they were produced in a court. The eight women who were rescued have been sheltered at a Government Home for Women.