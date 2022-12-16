Three arrested for running a prostitution racket

  1. EPaper
December 16, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police on Thursday arrested three men on charges of running a prostitution ring at an apartment in Saligramam.

Following information, a special team mounted surveillance around an apartment in Baskar Colony in Saligramam and found that three women had been forced into prostitution. The police team rescued the women.

The police arrested Wesly, 45, of Jafferkhanpet, K. Manikandan, 43, of Krishnagiri district and P. Godson, 32, of Old Washermenpet and sent them to prison while the rescued women were put up at a special home.

