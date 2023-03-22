HamberMenu
Three arrested for robbing elderly woman in Arumbakkam

March 22, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a 70-year-old woman of jewellery and cash when she was alone at her house in Arumbakkam on Monday night.

According to the police, P. Manikandan and four others trespassed into the house of U. Ganga, 70, and told her that her son was not paying the salary to them at his export firm. At knife point, they robbed her of 25 sovereigns gold jewellery and ₹60,000 in cash.

On her complaint, the police arrested Manikandan, 38, of Arumbakkam and two others. About ₹30,000, three mobile phones and a two-wheeler were seized from the arrested. A search has been launched for two other suspects.

