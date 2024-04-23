Three arrested for robbery in Kumaran Nagar

April 23, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Kumaran Nagar police have arrested three persons for allegedly robbing money from a youth in West Mambalam.

The police said the complainant B. Pradeep, 27, of Thiruvadanai taluk, Ramanathapuram district, worked at a Tasmac outlet in West Mambalam. When Mr. Pradeep was standing near Srinivasa Theatre on Reddy Kuppam Road on Sunday evening, seven unidentified persons held him at knife-point and demanded money from him. When he refused, they assaulted him and fled after robbing him of ₹2,000.

The Kumaran Nagar police investigated and apprehended R. Sri Hari, 21, and two juveniles in connection with the robbery.