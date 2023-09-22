Three arrested for robbery in Anna Nagar 

September 22, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anna Nagar Police have arrested three persons on charges of robbing an elderly woman of her jewellery 10 days ago.

The police said three persons entered the house of R. Sujisaritha, 76, while she was asleep at her house on September 13 on 4th Main Road Junction in Annanagar. The assailants threatened her and her domestic aid at the knife point. They took away 7.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹1.40 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from Ms. Sujisaritha.

The police arrested the three persons who have been identified as Vigneswaran alias Vicky, 29, Nellikuppam, Cuddalore district; T. Surya alias Pottu Surya, 22, of Padi; and D. Arul, 43, of Arumbakkam. About 6.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery were recovered from them.

