ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for robbery in Anna Nagar 

September 22, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anna Nagar Police have arrested three persons on charges of robbing an elderly woman of her jewellery 10 days ago.

The police said three persons entered the house of R. Sujisaritha, 76, while she was asleep at her house on September 13 on 4th Main Road Junction in Annanagar. The assailants threatened her and her domestic aid at the knife point. They took away 7.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹1.40 lakh in cash and a mobile phone from Ms. Sujisaritha.

The police arrested the three persons who have been identified as Vigneswaran alias Vicky, 29, Nellikuppam, Cuddalore district; T. Surya alias Pottu Surya, 22, of Padi; and D. Arul, 43, of Arumbakkam. About 6.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery were recovered from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US