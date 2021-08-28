Chennai

Three arrested for robbery bid in Kilpauk

Three persons, including a juvenile, were arrested for allegedly attacking a migrant labourer who resisted their robbery attempt in Kilpauk police station limits.

According to the police, Asish Singh, 35, has been working as a security guard on IIT campus and staying at her relative’s house. While he was riding his bicycle on Dr. Gurusamy Bridge, Chetpet, at 4 a.m on Wednesday, three persons waylaid him and demanded money from him, brandishing a weapon. They attacked him and tried to snatch his mobile phone when he refused to give them money. By that time, the public had gathered, and the three fled the spot after stabbing Mr. Singh. On investigation, the police arrested G. Daniel, 19, of Perumbakkam and Saranraj, 27, and secured a 17-year-old juvenile boy. The two adults were sent to prison and the juvenile was lodged in the Special Home.


