Three arrested for robbery at auditor’s house in West Saidapet 

July 27, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

Kumaran Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested three suspects who allegedly robbed an auditor of jewellery and cash at knife point.

Police said last Friday, when Thanumalaya Perumal Pillai, 69, an auditor was at his home in West Saidapet, his car driver Hussain alias Hussain Khan along with his two friends, came with a box of sweets and said it was his child’s birth. While they were talking, the trio threatened him with a knife. They also inflicted injuries on him and robbed 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹2,40,000 in cash. They also forcibly transferred ₹5 lakh from his bank account to the account of one of the suspects through online and fled away.

Based on a complaint, Additional Commissioner, South, Prem Anand Sinha formed two special teams. Police arrested three suspects who have been identified as Hussain alias Hussain Khan, 35, and his associates — S. Vijay, 33, S. Somasundaram, 37, of Saidapet and West Mambalam. Fifteen sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹1.2 lakh in cash and two bikes used by the suspects in the crime were seized. Five lakh monet which was transferred from the victim’s account to a suspect’s account was also frozen.