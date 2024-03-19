Three arrested for possession of ganja 

March 19, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police have arrested three persons for the alleged possession and sale of ganja.

Following a tip-off, a special police team intercepted two persons carrying a bag at the Taramani roundtana. Upon searching the bag, they found ganja, and the two were arrested. The arrested were identified as R. Seenivasan, 37, of Kannagi Nagar, and N. Vanitha, 36, of Saidapet, who were sold ganja in an autorickshaw and a car. The vehicles were also seized.

In another case, the Thoraipakkam police arrested Priyarajan Sethi, 32, a native of Odisha working as a security guard at the Ramanujam IT Park, for selling ganja. He procured the contraband from his native State. The police seized 1.3 kg of ganja from him.

