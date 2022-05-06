Three arrested for posing with machetes 

The video of inebriated youth dancing to a film song holding machetes went viral

The video of inebriated youth dancing to a film song holding machetes went viral

The Chitlapakkam police have arrested three youth who posted a video of themselves posing with machetes on social media.

The video contained the youth dancing to a film song and carrying machetes and went viral over social media. Following the video which went viral, Tambaram Police Commissioner M. Ravi ordered an investigation. The Chitlapakkam police, after tracing the youth, arrested three persons who were identified as Saravanan, 19, and Srinivasan, 20, of Ramakrishnapuram and Akash, 19, of Thiruvalluvar Nagar. They indulged in the act under the influence of alcohol, the police said.