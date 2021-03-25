Three arrested for posing as Income Tax officers

CHENNAI

25 March 2021 01:04 IST

The accused enter the office of a private firm claiming to be conducting raids

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on charges of extortion and posing as income tax officials in Korattur police station limits.

The police said the accused had been identified as A. Niruban Chakravarthy, 29, of Secretariat Colony, K. Vishnukumar, 40, of Villivakkam and B. Mahalakshmi, 22, of Aminijikarai.

The three entered into the office of M. Sekar, a web designer in Santhosh Nagar, and introduced themselves as Income Tax department officials and that they had come to raid the premises. While they were interacting with the staff, one of them took ₹20,000 from a table drawer suddenly. The staff grew suspicious and alerted the police.

